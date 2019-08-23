Browns' Ishmael Hyman: Warming up against Bucs

Hyman (concussion) participated in pregame warmups prior to Friday's preseason contest against Tampa Bay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hyman sustained the concussion in Saturday's matchup but appears set to see the field Friday against the Buccaneers. It would obviously be in the 24-year-old's best interest to see more game action, as he finds himself on the roster bubble in Cleveland's receiving corps.

