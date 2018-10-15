Coach Hue Jackson said Tretter (ankle) is week-to-week but may play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jackson deemed all the injured players 'week-to-week' but Tretter received a more favorable designation by saying he could play Week 7. If Tretter sits out, expect either Austin Corbett or Earl Watford to slot into an interior lineman role.

