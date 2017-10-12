Browns' J.C. Tretter: Dealing with knee injury
Tretter missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Though the offensive lineman was absent from practice, head coach Hue Jackson doesn't think Tretter's injury is serious, per the report.
