Tretter and the Browns agreed to terms on a three-year, $32.5 million contract extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tretter's extension reportedly includes more than $23 million in guarantees. The veteran center has been a rare bright spot along Cleveland's offensive line throughout the season, so it's not much of a surprise that the team has opted to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

