Tretter (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter was able to play through this injury during the last two games, but he'll get some rest Wednesday. As long as Tretter is able to get back on the practice field this week, he should be good to go Sunday versus the Ravens.

