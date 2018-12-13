Tretter (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday after being held out earlier in the week, improving his outlook for Saturday's matchup. He's been forced to play through the ankle issue since October, so it wouldn't be surprising for him to do so again in Week 15.

More News
Our Latest Stories