Browns' J.C. Tretter: Questionable for Sunday
Tretter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Tretter was classified as week-to-week with the high ankle sprain Monday but still has a shot to suit up at Tampa Bay. Austin Corbett or Earl Watford would take over at center if Tretter is ultimately inactive.
