Tretter (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tretter continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury, and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. The starting center appears to be truly questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and either Austin Corbett or Earl Watford would slot into the starting lineup if Tretter were to remain sidelined for any amount of time.