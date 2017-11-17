Tretter (knee/shoulder/quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter was able to play through the knee injury in Week 10, but he is walking even more wounded now. If he's unable to play through it Sunday, expect Austin Reiter to slot in at center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories