Tretter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Tretter started out the week as a non-participant, as his practice time has been limited since suffering the injury a few weeks ago. However, the 27-year-old has yet to miss a game, and barring a setback, he should be able to play against Kansas City.

