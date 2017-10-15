Browns' J.C. Tretter: Suiting up Sunday
Tretter (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Tretter's injury just showed up Wednesday, and head coach Hue Jackson didn't think it would keep him out. Being left off the inactive report Sunday means he'll continue snapping the ball on the Browns' offensive front.
