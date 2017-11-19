Tretter (knee/shoulder/quadriceps) is active Sunday against the Jaguars.

Tretter sat out the first two practices of the week, but toughed it out and got in a full day of work Friday. He'll suit up Sunday as a result, taking on his regular role as the starting center against one of the toughest defensive fronts in the league.

