Browns' J.T. Hassell: Signs with Cleveland

Hassell signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Browns.

Hassell was a linebacker at Florida Tech but is shifting to safety with the Browns. Running a 4.38 40-yard dash and posting a 42 inch vertical leap this offseason, Hassell has the athleticism to compete at the NFL level. He had a pre-draft visit with Cleveland and will have a chance to make the roster as a backup safety in 2019.

