Peppers (neck) did not practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Peppers is a surprising addition to Thursday's injury report, after having not been listed to begin the week. The second-year safety's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals now appears up in the air due to a neck injury. The extent of his participation in Friday's practice will shed some light on Peppers' chances of suiting up.

