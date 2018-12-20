Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Absent from practice
Peppers (neck) did not practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Peppers is a surprising addition to Thursday's injury report, after having not been listed to begin the week. The second-year safety's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals now appears up in the air due to a neck injury. The extent of his participation in Friday's practice will shed some light on Peppers' chances of suiting up.
