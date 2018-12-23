Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Active Week 16
Peppers (neck) is active Sunday against the Bengals.
Peppers saw his status come into question after missing Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, but was able to return to action Friday on a limited basis. The second-year defensive back hasn't missed a game all year, and Sunday will be no different for the team's fourth-leading tackler.
