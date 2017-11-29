Peppers finished with a career-high seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to Cincinnati.

Aside from a crucial personal foul penalty late in the game Sunday, Peppers had one of his best days as a pro, according to the boxscore. The rookie has had an up-and-down rookie season and has 39 tackles.

