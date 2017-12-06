Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Peppers (knee) didn't practice with the team Wednesday.
Peppers hurt his knee in Week 13's contest against the Chargers, and he underwent an MRI Monday that determined it wasn't a season-ending blow. Still, the 2017 first-overall pick could be inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
