Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Doubtful for Sunday
Peppers (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Peppers did not practice this week due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. While it was not deemed a season-ending injury, it looks like Peppers could miss extended time, as he was still seen walking with a limp on Thursday.
