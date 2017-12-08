Peppers (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Peppers did not practice this week due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. While it was not deemed a season-ending injury, it looks like Peppers could miss extended time, as he was still seen walking with a limp on Thursday.

