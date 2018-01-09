Peppers, who finished with four tackles and an interception during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, accumulated 57 tackles and one interception during his rookie year.

Peppers finished the season strong, earning his first interception of his career in Week 17. However, he had a rough rookie season as a whole. Pro Football Focus gave him a 45.5 grade, which placed him 77th among qualified safeties. The 2017 first-round pick will have to improve his play if he wants to live up to his hype coming out of college, though it's far too early to give up on him.