Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Expected to practice Monday
Peppers (groin) passed his physical and will be eligible to come off the PUP list Monday, Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com reports.
Peppers return to practice could come as early as Monday if he comes off the PUP list, while the 2017 first-rounder projects to compete with Derrick Kindred for a starting spot at safety.
