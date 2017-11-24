Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Full participant Friday
Peppers (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Peppers went from not practicing Wednesday to being a full participant Friday, so it looks like the rookie defensive back will be 100 percent for Sunday's game. Peppers is expected to assume his role as Cleveland's starting free safety.
