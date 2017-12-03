Peppers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury.

The rookie first-round pick has made a solid first impression so far, accruing 40 tackles (29 solo) and two pass breakups through nine games, while returning both punts and kickoffs. A rotation of Kai Nacua and Derron Smith will cover for Peppers at safety for the time being, while Matt Dayes helps in the return game.