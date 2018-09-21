Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Injures shoulder
Peppers is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Jets with a shoulder injury.
Peppers had three tackles and returned three punts for an average of 3.3 yards per tote before exiting. Derrick Kindred is slated to fill in at safety as long as Peppers remains out, with rookie Antonio Callaway in line to return punts.
