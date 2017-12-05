Peppers' knee injury is not season-ending, but his status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains uncertain, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Peppers underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Chargers with a knee injury, but it doesn't appear the testing revealed anything too serious. Expect another update on Peppers' status once the team releases its first injury report for the week.

