Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Listed as questionable
Peppers (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Peppers is in danger of missing his second consecutive game. The rookie first-roundpick has 27 tackles (21 solo) this season, and the Browns' coaching staff continues to put more trust in his abilities. The questionable designation is favorable, but if he's unable to suit up, expect Ibraheim Campbell to move into a starting role.
