Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Listed as questionable
Peppers (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Peppers is in danger of missing his first game as a pro, and he's only missed four snaps combined through six games. The rookie first-round pick is having a solid season to date, racking up 27 tackles (21 solo) and one pass breakup. He slots in as the Browns' top kick and punt return man as well, which could provide added fantasy value if he could break loose a couple times. If Peppers can't suit up Sunday, expect to see Kai Nacua and Ibraheim Campbell to see an increase in their snaps.
