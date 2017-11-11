Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Looks set to return
Peppers (toe) was absent from the Browns' final injury report heading into Week 10.
Peppers has missed the Browns' previous two games with a toe injury, but it appears he had a enough time to recover over the bye week. Barring any setbacks, the rookie should return to his role starting at free safety and returning kicks Sunday against the Lions.
