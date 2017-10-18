Play

Peppers missed Wednesday's practice due to an injured toe, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Instead of practicing, Peppers spent Wednesday's practice session riding a bike off to the side. Fortunately, his toe injury doesn't appear to be severe and he's expected to be available for Sunday's date with the Titans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories