Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Notches six tackles in Week 1
Peppers recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers. He also logged 15 yards on one punt return and 24 yards on a kick return.
Peppers was heavily involved on both defense and special teams, and seemed more comfortable than he was as a rookie, when the 2017 first-rounder averaged less than 3.5 tackles per game. Look for him to continue in the starting lineup going forward in addition to seeing reps as a return man.
