Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Officially activated from PUP list
Peppers (groin) was officially activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Ohio Beacon Journal reports.
Peppers sat out the first four days of training camp with a groin injury. Now back in action, the 2017 first-rounder is expected to compete with Derrick Kindred for the starting job at strong safety.
