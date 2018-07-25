Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Opens camp on PUP list
Peppers will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a groin injury, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The fallout does not bode well for Peppers' chances of winning the starting safety spot. As it currently stands, Peppers appears to be battling Derrick Kindred for a starting gig. How much time Peppers misses could wind up making the difference in the position battle.
