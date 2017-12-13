Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Practices Wednesday
Peppers (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
The rookie safety was inactive against the Packers in Week 14 due to knee injury suffered the week prior. Peppers was originally expected to miss multiple games, but his return to practice suggests he could suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Injury not season-ending•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Undergoes MRI on Monday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...