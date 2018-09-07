Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Primary option on kick returns
Peppers will start the season as the Browns' primary kick returner, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Peppers could also see some action on punt returns, but receiver Antonio Callaway is currently the first option. The 2017 first-round pick is set to start at strong safety for the Browns this season, and has shown no residual issues through the preseason from the groin injury that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in July.
More News
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Officially activated from PUP list•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Expected to practice Monday•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Opens camp on PUP list•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Will fight for starting job•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Earns first interception in finale•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Avoids injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.