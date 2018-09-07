Peppers will start the season as the Browns' primary kick returner, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Peppers could also see some action on punt returns, but receiver Antonio Callaway is currently the first option. The 2017 first-round pick is set to start at strong safety for the Browns this season, and has shown no residual issues through the preseason from the groin injury that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list back in July.