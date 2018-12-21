Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Receives questionable tag
Peppers (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Peppers was added to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday as his status for this weekend remains in doubt. The second-year safety did return to practice according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which is an encouraging sign. Derrick Kindred and Briean Boddy-Calhoun are both likely to see increased workloads Sunday should Peppers be sidelined.
