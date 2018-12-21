Peppers (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Peppers was added to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday as his status for this weekend remains in doubt. The second-year safety did return to practice according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which is an encouraging sign. Derrick Kindred and Briean Boddy-Calhoun are both likely to see increased workloads Sunday should Peppers be sidelined.