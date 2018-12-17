Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Records first sack and interception
Peppers had six solo tackles, an interception and a sack in Saturday's win over the Broncos.
The interception is Peppers' first of the season while the sack is the first of his career. The second-year safety has 68 tackles (47 solo) and five passes defensed through 14 games this season.
