Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Returns to Thursday's contest
Peppers (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
With Peppers back in the game, Derrick Kindred should head back to the bench. He will look to improve on his three tackles from the first half as Cleveland tries to work their way back into the game
