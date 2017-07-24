Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Signs rookie deal
Peppers signed a four-year deal worth about $10.3 million Sunday, Cleveland.com reports.
On the eve before rookies were to report to training camp, Peppers ended any chance of a holdout by signing his rookie contract, becoming the last of Cleveland's rookies to ink a deal. Per the report, the 2017 first-round pick is slated to start the year as the team's starting strong safety and should return kickoffs and punts as well.
