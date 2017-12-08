Peppers (knee) was absent during Thursday's practice.

Peppers missed his second practice in as many days, and although a recent MRI showed no structural damage in his knee, his status for Sunday is up in the air. If the rookie's unable to practice Friday, it's likely he'll sit out versus the Packers. The 22-year-old has 43 tackles on the season.

