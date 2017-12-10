Peppers (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.

Peppers remains in line to see a multi-week absence, so as expected, he won't play for the Week 14 matchup after sporting a "doubtful" designation. It's unclear who exactly will pick up the snaps Peppers leaves behind, but Kai Nacua is one potential candidate, as is Derron Smith.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop