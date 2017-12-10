Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Sitting out Sunday
Peppers (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.
Peppers remains in line to see a multi-week absence, so as expected, he won't play for the Week 14 matchup after sporting a "doubtful" designation. It's unclear who exactly will pick up the snaps Peppers leaves behind, but Kai Nacua is one potential candidate, as is Derron Smith.
