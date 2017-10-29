Peppers (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Plagued by a toe injury for the second consecutive week, the Browns won't take any chances with the 2017 first-round pick. With cornerback Jason McCourty (ankle) also sitting, the Browns pass defense will be at a significant disadvantage against the NFC North-leading Vikings. No matter, Ibraheim Campbell will take Peppers' place at free safety.