Peppers required an MRI on Monday after injuring his knee in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The Browns have yet to relay the results of Peppers' MRI, but head coach Hue Jackson said he was hopeful that the rookie safety didn't suffer a serious setback. Though he's retained a starting role this season while appearing in 10 of the Browns' 12 games, Peppers has yet to prove himself as a playmaker in the defensive backfield. He's yet to produce a turnover and has broken up only two passes this season.