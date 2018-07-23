Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Will fight for starting job
Peppers is expected to be in a position battle with Derrick Kindred for the starting strong safety spot, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Peppers shared first-team reps with Kindred during the spring, and the starting job appears to be up for grabs as the team heads into training camp this week. Peppers was moved from free to strong safety this offseason in an effort to help the former Michigan standout bounce back from a poor rookie campaign. However it's clear that, as of now right now, a starting spot on the field is far from guaranteed for him.
