Peppers (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Though he had been labeled questionable heading into the weekend, Peppers indicated after Friday's practice that he would suit up Sunday. However, the Browns will err on the side of caution and hold the rookie out for the first time in his NFL career, leaving the team shorthanded in the secondary with Jason McCourty (ankle) also inactive. With Peppers out, Ibraheim Campbell and Kai Nacua should take on increased roles at safety, while Bryce Treggs presumably fills Peppers' duties in the return game.

