Conklin (ankle/finger) is active for Thursday's game against the Bengals but will not start at right tackle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conklin will be available Thursday as an emergency option, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Chris Hubbard will draw the start at right tackle in place of Conklin, who put forth a 'DNP/DNP/LP' practice slate this week while battling ankle and finger injuries.