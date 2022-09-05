Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Conklin (knee) has a chance to play in Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Panthers, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 12 last season and began training camp on the active/PUP list. His stint on the PUP list didn't last long, and he returned to practice at the beginning of August, though he's been eased back into things. However, he appears to be ramping up his activity and could be ready for the season opener. If available, he'll slot into his usual role as the team's starting right tackle.