Browns' Jack Conklin: Comes off PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Conklin (kneecap) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Conklin spent less than a week on the active/PUP list to begin training camp and is now available to practice. He had surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in December.
