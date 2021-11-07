Conklin is expected to avoid surgery on his dislocated left elbow and will likely return this season, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Conklin was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which means he will miss a minimum of three games, but he may be sidelined longer. However, at this point, he is expected to avoid surgery, which means he will likely be able to return this season. Blake Hance will start at right tackle during Conklin's absence.