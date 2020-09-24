Conklin (ankle/finger) moved from limited practice participation to full participation between Wednesday and Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The 26-year-old served as a "break glass if needed" option for the Browns last Thursday night as he was active against the Bengals, though the team felt confident enough to lean on Chris Hubbard at right tackle throughout the contest. Now that Conklin is back at full bore in practice, the $42 million man is expected to resume his typical role as a starting tackle heading into a showdown against the Chase Young-led Washington front seven.