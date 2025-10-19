Conklin (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Despite back-to-back DNPs to begin the Browns' Week 7 prep, Conklin still had a chance to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's game. However, he was unable to do so and will be back on the sidelines after missing three games earlier in the season due to an elbow injury. Cornelius Lucas is expected to start at right tackle in Conklin's stead, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.