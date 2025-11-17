Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Conklin (knee) is considered day-to-day, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Conklin exited the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Ravens late due to a knee injury, but it appears he avoided a serious issue. The veteran's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.